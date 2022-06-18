Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to establish visa-free regime with 100 countries

17.06.2022, 15:52 6721
It is expected that this year up to one million foreign tourists will visit Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said during the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Tourism, Sport, and Active Lifestyle taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

This year, a record figure of 6.9mln tourists has been reached in domestic tourism in Kazakhstan. It is the highest figure since 2019. However, the highest number of foreign tourists is still to be reached. This year, it is expected that the country will receive from 500 thousand to up to one million foreign tourists. Border closures and restrictions which were in place due to the pandemic are now removed. A visa-free regime was reintroduced for 74 countries, with the figure planned to reach 100. Yesterday, e-visa insurance was resumed. The issue of introducing a visa-free regime for Iran, China, and India nationals is being considered," said Yerkinbayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that the Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 had kicked off in Nur-Sultan for the first time.
 
Kazakhstan nominations included to UNESCO Global Network of Biosphere Reserves

17.06.2022, 19:00 6986
At the 34th session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB ICC), which takes place from 13 to 17 June 2022 in a hybrid format, it was decided to include the State National Nature Park "Burabay" and Markakol State Nature Reserve in the UNESCO Global Network of Biosphere Reserves, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
 Diplomats of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ISESCO and the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, as well as Mr. Roman Jashenko, Chairman of the National MAB Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and his Deputy Ms. Victoria Ilyina, participated in the session. 
 
The Expert Council reviewed the documents submitted by the Kazakhstan National Committee of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme, evaluated the compliance of the nominated sites with the criteria of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme and decided to approve the State National Nature Park "Burabay", located in the Akmola region, and Markakol State Nature Reserve, located in the East Kazakhstan region, as biosphere reserves of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
 
 Currently, the UNESCO national network of biosphere reserves in Kazakhstan includes 15 natural reserves. This number of biosphere reserves is the largest in the countries of Central Asia. Undoubtedly, this demonstrates the attention of the world community to the conservation of biodiversity in Kazakhstan and the desire to preserve it for future generations.
 
 For reference: UNESCO Biosphere Reserves are specially protected areas of terrestrial and coastal/marine ecosystems or a combination of such ecosystems internationally recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. Their main purpose is to create a sustainable link between humans and nature without harming the environment and to enable the conservation of natural treasures for future generations. The World Network of Biosphere Reserves now comprises 738 biosphere reserves in 131 countries.
 
Prospects for development of Middle Corridor discussed in Brussels

17.06.2022, 15:21 7296
Strengthening of trade and supply chains between Europe and Asia through the expansion and integration of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (known as "the Middle Corridor") into the international logistics system, as well as the role of Kazakhstan’s transport hub were discussed at a forum in Brussels, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.
 
 The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU with the support of the European Parliament, Kazakhstan Railways NC JSC, and the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association (TITR), was the first forum in the EU capital to discuss the prospects of the Middle Corridor, the route that goes from China through the territory and ports of Kazakhstan and onwards to Azerbaijan, Georgia or Turkey to the countries of Europe. 
 
In light of continuing changes in the region’s trade and logistics routes, the Middle Corridor is becoming the main land route for the transit of goods from China to Europe. The Middle corridor participants note a sharp increase in traffic volume and demand for the services along the route. This is also confirmed by the high interest of European transport and logistics companies that arrived in Brussels to participate in the event and meet in person with representatives of eleven TITR members and Kazakhstan’s railway and transit operators during the B2B session.
 
 More than 150 experts, politicians, diplomats as well as representatives of 80 companies from eighteen European and South Caucasus countries took part in the event. Along with the secretaries-general of TITR and TRACECA, the Kazakhstani delegation included the CEOs of KTZ NC JSC, KTZ Express, KTZ Express Hong Kong Limited, and ports of Aktau and Quryk, JSC Kazmortransflot, etc. More than ten international organizations and financial institutions (UN, OSCE, EIB, EBRD, EBRD, OSJD, TMTM, TRACECA, WCO, and others), as well as the EU railway associations ("Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies", "Reilfreight", "FERRMED," etc.) participated in the event. 
 
Leila Batyrbekova, TRACECA representative in Brussels and railways expert from Kazakhstan, moderated the discussion.
 
 In his welcoming speech, Margulan Baimukhan, Head of Kazakhstan’s Mission to the EU, emphasized that the "development and diversification of the country’s transit routes remains a priority area for New Kazakhstan". He noted that in 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced plans to invest about $20B in transport infrastructure to help expand the transit flows and meet the growing needs of the region’s countries.
 
 Representatives of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Commission's DG MOVE and the EU Transport Commissioner unanimously underlined the EU’s interest in "developing transport and transit cooperation with Kazakhstan and with the corridor participants".In this context, it was noted that the trusting political relations between Kazakhstan and the EU create an additional positive impetus for cooperation in the transport sector. 
 
MEP Boguslaw Liberadzki in his speech highlighted the EU Strategy of "Global Gateway", where the bloc plans to develop transport connectivity with its global partners, including Central Asia and Kazakhstan. The strategy is to accumulate more than 300B euros in investments, supporting the improvement of transit links with the EU's trade partners.
 
 In his presentation, Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director at the EEAS, noted that transport and transit is one of the most important areas among the 29 fields of cooperation set out in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. The EU pays particular attention to the development of multidimensional cooperation with Kazakhstan, its largest trade and economic partner in the region, and the strengthening of transit cooperation with the region is enshrined in key EU strategies such as the "Global Gateway" and the EU Strategy for Central Asia. Constant dialogue at the highest level, political stability and the aim of the current reforms in Kazakhstan help strengthen economic ties between the parties, the European diplomat noted. 
 
According to Pablo Fabregas Martinez, a cabinet member of the European Commissioner for Transport, "Kazakhstan already plays a key role in transit between China and Europe, which has been doubling annually since 2013".
 
 Harvey Rouse, Head of Unit at the DG MOVE, the European Commission, spoke about the details of the EBRD study on sustainable transport links between the EU and Central Asia. The study, the results of which are expected by early 2023, will identify bottlenecks, the missing links, and the investment demand along the Middle Corridor in terms of both hard and soft infrastructure.
 
 According to Gaidar Abdikerimov, Secretary-General of the TITR, the number of Association members are currently growing. The TITR is also working on enhancing the transit route from the ports of Batumi and Poti to the Romanian port of Constanta. On the sideline of the event, the Director-General of the Managing Company of Bulgarian ports of Varna and Burgas expressed interest in cooperation with the association.
 
 Yerlan Koishibayev, Managing Director for Logistics of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC, assured the participants that Kazakh railways are aimed at diversifying export routes, including through the Middle Corridor. He stressed that the work has already begun to increase the carrying capacity and modernization of the entire route. 
 
The participants confirmed that the successful development of transport and logistics ties involves a constant dialogue and direct contact between industry stakeholders. In this context, the forum allowed for direct links between Kazakhstani and European participants.
 
 Some of the practical results of the event are the EIB’s potential participation in the modernization of the transport infrastructure of KTZ NC JSC, and the organization of port management courses for Kazakhstan’s port workers at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.
 
Kazakhstan interested in development of business coop with Bashkortostan - Tokayev

17.06.2022, 14:10 7306
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Radiy Khabirov discussed the measures on further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan in trade-economic, industrial, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Akorda press service informed. 
 
During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SPIEF 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Republic of Bashkortostan holds a special place in strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. The Head of State emphasized sustainable development of Nur-Sultan-Ufa trade and economic ties. 
 

Undoubtedly, we are interested in creating and developing certain projects for business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan. Therefore, I am pleased to invite the heads of your companies to Kazakhstan. We will provide all conditions. Our interest is evident," the Kazakh President said. 

 
As President Tokayev said, Bashkortostan traditionally contributes to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Russian interregional cooperation. There is a great potential for the expansion of cooperation in various areas and Kazakhstan is determined to implement it in full.
 
 In turn, Radiy Khabirov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and pointed out strategic importance of the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
 
 "Bashkortostan expresses strong intention to continue working with Kazakhstan. It is of great importance for us. During my visit to Kazakhstan we concluded a number of agreements which have already been implemented. We have built the infrastructure of our relations," Radiy Khabirov noted.

Source: Kazinform
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan meet in Saint Petersburg

17.06.2022, 12:50 7531
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.
 
 At the meeting held in a friendly atmosphere the two leaders discussed the prospects of expansion of the Kazakhstan-Tatarstan cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was given to the implementation of joint projects in the territory of Kazakhstan in key sectors of economy and incorporating Kazakhstani factories to the Russian enterprises’ production line. 
 
The heads of state discussed the course of implementation of joint projects with KAMAZ and TATNEFT companies whose leaders also attended the meeting. 
 
Welcoming Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled his visit to Tatarstan which gave a serious impetus to further strengthening of the two countries’ cooperation. 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized dynamic development of the Kazakh-Tatar relations which hold a worthy place in multilateral ties of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
 
 In 2021, mutual commodity turnover amounted to $423 million and in January-April 2022 it reached $143 million. Large projects in car-making industry are successfully implemented. The Inter-Regional Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia offers good opportunities for cooperation expansion.
 
 In turn, Rustam Minnikhanov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting on the sidelines of the SPIEF and for the support of Tatar companies in interaction with Kazakhstani partners.
 
 He also added that Tatarstan is ready to help Kazakhstani companies enter Russian market through its territory.
 
Alikhan Smailov meets with CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yuksel Yildirim

16.06.2022, 21:26 12566
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Robert Yuksel Yildirim, the CEO and President of the Group of Companies Yildirim Holding, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
Robert Yuksel Yildirim briefed the head of the Kazakh Government on the current activity of the company in the country and prospects for the implementation of new projects. 
 
According to him, Yildirim Holding has invested over $500 million in the Kazakh economy since 2013. 
 
Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov noted that the Kazakh government welcomes the company's plan to expand investments in the country taking into account that it is among the top 3 Turkish investors in Kazakhstan.
 
 The Yildirim Holding CEO thanked Kazakh partners for the support provided to implement projects and highlighted the readiness of the company to expand its cooperation with the country.
 
Kazakh PM, UN Under-Secretary- General meet in Almaty

16.06.2022, 13:50 14676
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Usha Rao-Monari in Almaty, Kazinform cites the prime minister’s press service. 
 
During the talks the sides discussed a wide range of issues linked to bilateral cooperation within the framework of the UNDP’s activity in Kazakhstan. 
 
At the onset of the meeting Prime Minister Smailov reminded that Kazakhstan had been admitted as a member of the United Nations on March 2, 1992 soon after gaining its independence. 
 

We felt the all-round support of the United Nations ever since," said Smailov, adding that participation in the UN global policy and programs is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. 

 
According to him, the UNDP’s activity in Kazakhstan is primarily focused on environmental protection, including environmental projects in Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions as well as six designated conservation areas with a total area of over 2 million ha. 
 
The Kazakh Prime Minister went on to point out that Kazakhstan fully supports the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025 embracing the areas of top priority for Kazakhstan.
 
 In his words, the program is relevant in light of the ongoing sweeping political and economic reforms proposed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of a New Kazakhstan (Jana Qazaqstan) concept. 
 
For her part, Usha Rao-Monari reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to further support Kazakhstan’s sustainable development.
 
 In conclusion, the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UNDP signed the Protocol of Intentions as part of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025 which will facilitate further expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNDP.
 
 Usha Rao-Monari traveled to Almaty to take part in the Second Regional Sustainable Development Goals Summit held in the city on Thursday.
 
President addresses New Kazakhstan reforms, January unrest, relations with Russia in new TV interview

16.06.2022, 11:05 12751
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a wide-ranging interview to the Russia 24 TV channel, in which he covered the most challenging and sensitive issues of Kazakhstan’s current affairs and its international relations. 
 
The topics included the prospects for further political and economic reforms in the country, the status of the Russian and Kazakh languages, economic relations between Kazakhstan and the West, including in the context of economic sanctions against Russia, the relations with the country’s northern neighbor and the future of institutions such as the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union. Below are some of the most relevant quotes from the interview. 
 
Political reforms. President Tokayev noted that the formula that had been applied for many years in Kazakhstan, "economy first, politics second" has exhausted itself. Kazakhstan is in the midst of a major political transformation, having held a referendum on the large-scale reform of the Constitution. "We need to continue with political transformation, because we had to unleash the civil activity of people and it was a very big demand from the society," the President believes. 
 
The country has begun the transition to a "civilized presidential system" on the principle of "a strong President, influential Parliament, and accountable Government." According to Tokayev, "Kazakhstan must completely abandon an "oligopoly," the oligarchic system, whether in the economy or in politics. We must move away from favouritism in the distribution of the so-called "juicy pieces" in the economy. There should be social justice in the country – "social lifts" should start working," he stresses. 
 
Return of the assets illegally siphoned away from Kazakhstan. According to the President, the state has established an interdepartmental commission on the return of assets illegally siphoned away abroad. "Colossal assets were siphoned away abroad contrary to the law and should be returned to the people of Kazakhstan. I understand this cannot be done within a day or two. It may take years, but this work should be done," Tokayev said. At the same time, he believes "everything that has been done legally, and, moreover, if large and medium-sized companies are working in full compliance with our legislation, of course, no expropriation whatsoever should be allowed to happen."
 
 Oil industry. According to the President, in the early 1990s Kazakhstan was a "terra incognita" for foreign investors: "The first to come to our market were the Americans, the Chevron company. The company privatized together with the state the largest oil field in the west of our country. Oilers call it a "diamond in Kazakhstan’s crown". One should note the Americans work quite successfully. The terms of that contract were signed according to the understanding of investment agreements of that time. Now changing the rules of the game, of course, would be absolutely unnatural. Maybe even absurd from the point of view of the long-term interests of our country. At the same time, a [certain] correction should certainly take place, and that is what we are now carefully dealing with." 
 
January unrest. President Tokayev pointed out that the tragic events in January "were an attempted coup d’йtat, an attack on the state system of Kazakhstan, as well as an attempt to remove the head of state from his position; the entire situation was being masterminded by experienced professionals." According to him, "during these tragic events, about 3,000 firearms were stolen" and "an interagency investigation team is now working hard to uncover all the details of this coup attempt." Some "comrades" had advised him "to get on a helicopter or a plane and leave Kazakhstan," but he "was by no means planning to do so." "I believed that I should stay [in my workplace in the capital] till the end," Tokayev stressed. 
 
Pointing out "the events that took place in Almaty should not be simplified," the President believes it is wrong "to turn into national heroes those who were engaged in murder, robbery and actually challenged the foundations of our state." At the same time, he said, in many cases the state demonstrates mercy and releases the detainees. "Currently, only 26 people have received sentences with actual imprisonment. [Investigation into] all other cases are in progress. The scale of the tragedy is large and, of course, it is quite difficult to deal with it all in a short time." 
 
The President stressed the accusations of using unlawful methods of investigation of those events by the law enforcement agencies should be subject to a fair scrutiny, adding that "those police officers who broke our law and used brutal means during the investigation of those tragic days have been held criminally responsible."
 
 Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization. According to Tokayev, all talks that Kazakhstan allegedly "grew cold" and is going to leave the EEU and the CSTO are unfounded. "In Russia, some twist the whole situation, saying that Russia allegedly "saved" Kazakhstan, and now Kazakhstan should always "serve and bow at the feet" of Russia. I believe that this is completely unjustified reasoning, far from reality," said the President referring to the CSTO deployment of a 2,000 strong contingent in early January. "We agreed from the very beginning that the [CSTO] force would not engage in combat actions. Not a single shot was fired by the limited CSTO contingent, and they have been here for no more than ten days. It was a demonstration of our unity in that very difficult situation," Tokayev said.
 
 Western sanctions against Russia. President Tokayev emphasized "sanctions are sanctions" indeed and Kazakhstan does not intend to violate them. "We are receiving notifications with regard to the fact that in case of violation of sanctions, the so-called "secondary sanctions" by the West against our economy would follow. That is, there is a very complicated, delicate work, which I would call the passing "between Scylla and Charybdis," said the President of Kazakhstan. 
 
Status of the Russian language. Answering the question about the status of the Russian language in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev stressed it had not undergone any deterioration. There is an increasing demand for education in the Kazakh language in the country, however. "We have the longest border in the world [with Russia]. We are, as they say, "God-given neighbours," and Kazakhs need to know the Russian language well, but also speak their own language," concluded the President.

Source: Kazinform
 
Foreign Minister awards II degree Dostyk Order to Ambassador of Kuwait

16.06.2022, 08:35 8711
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Tarek Al-Faraj on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. 
 
Tileuberdi expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador of Kuwait for his efforts aimed at developing the partnership between the two countries. The fruitful activity of the Ambassador as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kazakhstan was noted with satisfaction, Kazinform learned from the MFA press service. 
 
The parties pointed out a high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation achieved over the past few years.
 
 During the meeting, on behalf of the Head of State, Ambassador of Kuwait Tareq Al-Faraj was awarded the II degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship) for his great contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait.

Source: Kazinform
 
