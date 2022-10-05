This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to host V World Nomad Games in 2024
03.10.2022, 15:29 7231
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, the Akorda press service reports.
The latter reported on the current lawmaking activities of the Kazakh Majilis. In particular, Majilis deputies considered and submitted the draft laws On Ombudsman, On constitutional court and On prosecutor general’s office, also amendments to some constitutional and other laws to the Senate.
During the talks, the Speaker told the President about participation of Kazakh sportsmen in solemn opening of the IV World Nomad Games in Türkiye. The Turkic community unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to hold the next V World Nomad Games min 2024.
