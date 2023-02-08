Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President condoles with Türkiye over earthquake victims
In this difficult period, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people. Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye," the telegram reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev
The key is to follow the principles of equity and openness. The most important task is to preserve the statehood. All we know what the global situation is. That’s why the domestic and foreign policy should be constructive and well-balanced. Despite the challenges we should stand together, preserve our unity and work for the country’s sake," the Head of State said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty
I’m sure decisions to be made will greatly contribute and give a new impetus to the further development of our integration grouping," said Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov, addressing his EAEU counterparts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.02.2023, 18:43Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty 01.02.2023, 15:4142436President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent 03.02.2023, 11:4242246President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region 03.02.2023, 15:5041946The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev 02.02.2023, 16:1741526Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board 27.01.2023, 21:3996851Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3683306Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0979676610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5878351Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0477446Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate