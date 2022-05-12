Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

11.05.2022, 12:40 1781
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Majilis ratified an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical assistance to ensure security in the Central Asian region, Kazinform reports.
 
Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov presented the draft law at today’s plenary session of the Majilis. The agreement was signed on December 7, 2021, pursuant to the task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the request of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical aid. The agreement provides for the non-recurring transfer of military equipment to Kyrgyzstan, the items and extent were coordinated through diplomatic channels. Kyrgyzstan will use the received military equipment for the sole purpose of ensuring security, will not transfer it to a third party, and will not use it against the CIS member states.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents Credentials to President of the Maldives

11.05.2022, 14:40 1571
Images | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. During the ceremony, the Head of the Maldivian State congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his further work as the Ambassador will contribute to the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the two states.
 
After the ceremony, an exchange of views took place, during which the parties noted the traditional support in multilateral formats, in particular within the framework of the UN. Taking this opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Maldives for their assistance in the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan during the pandemic in 2020-2021. The Kazakh diplomat also informed the President of the Maldives about the agenda and plans of Kazakhstan in the international arena.
 
Then the sides exchanged views on the prospects of increasing tourism and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
At the end of the meeting, President Solih asked to convey his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also wished the newly appointed Ambassador success in further strengthening Kazakh-Maldivian relations.


Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry

11.05.2022, 14:35 1986
Images | Akorda
 Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held personal meetings with captains of Turkish industry during his visit to Ankara, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
For instance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President and CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yuksel Yildirim, CEO of TAV Havalimanlari Holding Sani Sener, CEO of Goknur Gida Osman Aslanali, Sembol Insaat Board Chairman Fettah Tamince and Vice Chair of the Board of Koc Holding Ali Koc.
 
During the meetings the sides discussed the projects implemented by the Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan as well as the proposals that are to be brought to life in the future. The said companies invest into Kazakhstan’s chemical industry, agriculture and construction sector.
 
The Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s continued support of investors working in the country.
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye hold briefing for mass media

11.05.2022, 07:20 1691
Images | facebook/Askhat Aimagambetov
 Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a briefing for mass media, the Kazakh President’s official website reads.
 
The Head of State expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for an invitation to pay a state visit to Turkiye. The President highlighted that Kazakhs would always remember that Turkiye was the first to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Turkiye are fraternal, friendly countries with common historic roots.

Sourse: KAZINFORM 
 
Head of State reprimands Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif

06.05.2022, 11:12 16696
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, gave a reprimand to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.
 
The President reprimanded Kairat Lama Sharif for non-compliance with the requirements of Point 9, the Code of Ethics for Civil Servants of Kazakhstan.

 
Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on cooperation in Asia

05.05.2022, 15:50 16916
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan and Russia held ministerial consultations on cooperation within multilateral frameworks in Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. Kazakh delegation was headed by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev, Russian delegation was led by Director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexey Ovchinnikov. The agenda of the consultations included issues of cooperation between the two countries within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In particular, a thorough exchange of opinions on the further development of the CICA and its transformation into an international organization, the substantive content of the 6th CICA Summit and the adoption of the outcome document took place. The parties discussed the implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures and strengthening practical cooperation, including within the framework of Business and Youth Councils, Think Tank Forum, etc. They also touched upon the issues of interaction within the Asia-Europe Forum, Asia Cooperation Dialogue, etc. The parties confirmed their intention to further expand cooperation within Asian multilateral frameworks in order to strengthen peace, trust and stability in the region on the eve of the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 2022 in Nur-Sultan.
 
Cultural heritage of Kazakhstan discussed at Internal Forum in Ethiopia

05.05.2022, 14:40 16816
Images | Department of Internal Affairs of Akmola region
The Embassy of Kazakhstan together with the UNESCO Office in Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian National Commission for UNESCO, organized a forum on the theme "Cultural heritage for sustainable development", Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. T
 
he event was held at the Ethnographic Museum of Addis Ababa University and was timed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's membership in UNESCO, the anniversaries of famous cultural figures of Kazakhstan Akhmet Baitursynov, Roza Baglanova, Mukhtar Auezov. 
 
The Forum was attended by State Minister of Culture and Tourism of Ethiopia Seleshi Girma, Secretary General of the National Commission of Ethiopia at UNESCO Bezavit Girma, Director of the UNESCO Office in Ethiopia Yumiko Yokozeki, ambassadors of foreign states, representatives of analytical and educational institutions of Ethiopia, students of Addis Ababa University.
 
 In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov acquainted the forum participants with the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, the main results of the implementation of the State Program "Rukhani Zhangyru", partnership programs of Kazakhstan with UNESCO for the preservation and strengthening of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.
 
 Within the framework of the Forum, a photo exhibition was organized about the life and creative heritage of outstanding Kazakh figures of culture and art A. Baitursynov, R. Baglanova, M. Auezov, told about their contribution to the development of culture and art of Kazakhstan. The forum participants warmly spoke about the cultural performances performed by the embassy staff on the national instrument dombra and about Kazakh folk dances. 
 
During the Forum, participants discussed the contribution of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, UN and UNESCO programs, funds, as well as regional organizations to the preservation and development of cultural heritage, strengthening intercultural and interreligious dialogue, promoting respect for cultural diversity, mutual understanding at the national, regional and global levels. 
 
State Minister Girma noted that Kazakhstan makes a great contribution to the UN. According to him, "today Kazakhstan, promoting various global platforms, celebrates its 30th anniversary of membership in UNESCO. This once again shows how Kazakhstan pays attention to the preservation of its cultural heritage. We appreciate how Kazakhstan fulfils its obligations to preserve cultural heritage, and we have a lot to learn from Kazakhstan".
 
 An expert in the field of preservation of urban and architectural heritage, Professor Fazil Georgis noted how much Kazakhstan has done for the rapprochement of cultures, for intercultural and interreligious dialogue. "It was a big surprise for me to learn that you are hosting a Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and a big event will be held in Kazakhstan this year. I am very happy because at present the world most needs a dialogue between cultures and religions. And I was also impressed by how Kazakhstan promotes its intangible heritage. I dream of visiting your beautiful country with magnificent canyons and lakes in the future. Kazakhstan is a country of great writers, musicians and politicians. Ethiopians should know more about Kazakhstan", - Professor Georgis said. 
 
At the end of the seminar, the participants confirmed the extremely important role of preserving and developing cultural heritage for the socio-economic development of countries and regions, achieving the SDGs, and ensuring a more stable and secure world. The forum was held in the final year of the UN International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, the author of which in 2012 was Kazakhstan.
 
Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan

03.05.2022, 13:10 24321
Images | depositphotos
"Hungary buys 16% of its oil from Kazakhstan," Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.
 
The Foreign Minister noted that 65% of the country’s oil arrives from Russia as it is the only way to deliver energy supplies. "It is difficult to build an oil pipeline; it is very expensive and time-consuming. To this end, 65% of oil the country’s oil come through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline which is 20,000 tons a year," the visiting Minister told a briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
He added that the country ramped up oil supplies from Kazakhstan. 16% of oil comes to Hungary from Kazakhstan through Russia via a combined oil pipeline. Sanctions impact this opportunity as well.
 
The FM stressed that this matter is being considered to the utmost degree in the country’s national interests. He resumed that the key is to guarantee the energy supplies of Hungary.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

29.04.2022, 15:40 35621
Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 
 
The presidents substantively discussed the current state of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic area. 
 
The two leaders decided to instruct the governments of the two countries to focus on addressing issues that require prompt solutions. 
 
President Tokayev thanked President Putin for the invitation to take part in the anniversary meeting of the heads of states parties to the Collective Security Treaty in mid–May in Moscow.
 
