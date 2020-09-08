Kazakhstan to review animal welfare law

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Magzum Mirzagaliyev answered the question whether the provision on imprisonment will be included in the law on animal protection, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

Toughening of punishments entails amendments to the administrative and penal codes. The corresponding formulations will be worked out in Parliament. I can tentatively say that such norms are envisaged. But now it is too early to say what terms may be in accordance with the penal law, "Mirzagaliyev told at a briefing in the Government.

He also commented on the situation related to the closure of dolphinariums in the country.

Recently, there was an appeal from public, then from international figures to close the dolphinariums. The norm will be reflected in the legislation. We have included it in the draft. It will affect not only dolphinariums, but also prohibitions related to keeping of other wild animals," the minister summed up.

It should be noted that recently in Kazakhstan, the facts of cruelty to animals have become more frequent. On May 31, a video appeared in social media where a man is strangling a white dog with a refrigerator door, then a video of several guys burning a puppy alive in Almaty region.













