Kazakhstan to spend over 9 bln on 2019 presidential election

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, has named the exact amount of money Kazakhstan is planning to earmark for the upcoming presidential election in June 2019.

Today at the Government's session we've made a decision to earmark 9.4 billion tenge from the reserve of the Government for the 2019 presidential election," Alikhan Smailov said on the sidelines of the session.

In his words, the money will be channeled into ensuring the proper functioning of some 10,000 polling stations across Kazakhstan where nearly 70,000 people are going to work.

Smailov noted that the exact figure - 9.4 billion tenge - was calculated after careful evaluation and thorough review of information submitted by the regions of the country.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.