Kazakhstan transferred to Kyrgyzstan presidency of TURKPA

Astana. 27 December. Kazakhstan Today - Today the chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin has accepted the secretary general of Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries Altynbek Mamayusupov.



Having congratulated Mamayusupov on election to a position, the speaker of Majilis has noted that parliamentarians of Kazakhstan attach great value to development of cooperation within TURKPA.



According to Nigmatullin, collaboration in this direction - an important contribution to business of strengthening of friendship between the Turkic-speaking countries.



The chairman of Majilis has also expressed confidence that during presidency of Kyrgyzstan in TURKPA which has passed from Kazakhstan in December, 2017 intensive interaction between parliaments of the Turkic-speaking states will continue.



Source: News Agency Bnews



