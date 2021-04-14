Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Finance appointed

By the Government resolution, Yerbol Karashukeev was appointed Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakh PM’s press service said on Monday.





Yerbol Karashukeev, born in 1976 in Almaty region, graduated from the al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Modern humanitarian Institute, holds qualifications of economist, specialist in management, bachelor's degree, master's degree in economics, bachelor's degree in law.





From March 2021 to the present he held the post of the acting deputy head of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of Kazakhstan President’s Administration.













