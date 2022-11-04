This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
relevant news
Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court"
The goal of the constitutional law is to implement the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regards to the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court. The law aims also at enhancement of human rights institutions, ensuring strict observance of the provisions of the Main Law and expanding citizens’ access to the constitutional control," Senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the bill.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn
Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty
Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU
Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia make joint statement on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Kazakh FM pays first visit to Northern Macedonia in history of bilateral relations
2022 Presidential Election: Nurlan Auesbayev meets Shymkent residents
