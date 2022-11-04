Система Orphus

Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet

03.11.2022, 20:36 6336
Images | akorda.kz
The 10th meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states took place in Moscow. Assistant to the Kazakh President Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The forum debated issues concerning cooperation amid contemporary security and stability challenges in the CIS.
 
Nurdauletov told those attending about the country’s stance on the key direction of regional security. In particular, he stressed that open and constructive political and diplomatic dialogue is the only efficient and acceptable way out of any crises.
 
On the sidelines of the forum Nurdauletov held talks with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Following the talks, the sides signed the 2023-2024 cooperation plan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court"

03.11.2022, 11:36 6591
Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court"
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Senators adopted the constitutional law "On Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan", aimed at development of constitutional reforms initiated by the President, Kazinform reports.
 

The goal of the constitutional law is to implement the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regards to the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court. The law aims also at enhancement of human rights institutions, ensuring strict observance of the provisions of the Main Law and expanding citizens’ access to the constitutional control," Senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the bill.

 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn

02.11.2022, 20:39 17926
The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with voters in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.
 
They visited the children’s clinical hospital to debate the key goals of the development of the national healthcare system outlined in the election program of the candidate.
 
Then they met with the residents of Almaty region in the culture palace in Konayev. Some 200 people gathered there.
 
Besides, the members of the republican public headquarters met with mothers of many children to debate preelection initiatives of the candidate to support rising generation and social maintenance of the families in hardships.
 

Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty

02.11.2022, 17:09 18011
Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev endorsed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amnesty", the Akorda press service reports.
 
The text of the law is published in the press.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU

02.11.2022, 16:33 18081
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29,2014 on pension provision of officials and workers of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union who are the citizens of Russia", the Akorda press service reports.
 
The text of the law is published in the press.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border

02.11.2022, 16:16 18146
Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Images | Depositphotos
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on delimitation of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan state border and demarcation of adjacent plots of fishing areas in the Caspian Sea", the Akorda press service reports.
 
The text of the law is published in the press.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan and North Macedonia make joint statement on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation

02.11.2022, 15:28 18216
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service published a joint statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
 
Following the talks held between Mr. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Mr. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, on November 1, 2022 in Skopje, the Parties adopted a Joint Statement according to which:
 
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia confirm their interest in developing a trusting political dialogue, building up trade, economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation in a spirit of openness and mutual understanding.
 
The Parties welcome the decision of the Republic of Kazakhstan to open an Embassy in the Republic of North Macedonia in 2023, which will give an additional impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
The Parties will work on the preparation and implementation of the official visit of H.E. Mr. Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, to Kazakhstan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The Parties welcome the first meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation to be held in Skopje on November 3, 2022, which will contribute to further increase of mutual trade, expansion and diversity of the structure of trade turnover.
 
Kazakhstan supports North Macedonia's priorities for the OSCE Chairmanship in 2023, notes the significant progress in the process of integration of North Macedonia into the EU and wishes successful implementation of the outlined plans.
 
The Parties express their intention to continue the practice of holding regular political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers and agreed to hold the 3rd round of consultations in Skopje in 2023.
 
The Parties note with satisfaction that, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic crisis, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries increased by 88% in the first 7 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
 
The Parties agree to further expand the bilateral legal and contractual framework by signing agreements in the trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of security and the fight against organized crime.
 
The Parties agree that inter-parliamentary ties are an important area of interstate cooperation, and note the need for regular meetings of legislators, as well as their interaction at international events.
 
The Parties will promote the establishment of direct contacts between regions and universities, the exchange of tours of creative teams and the holding of Days of Culture in the territories of the two countries.
 
The parties note common approach of the two countries on certain bilateral and international issues and in conformity with the priorities and commitments of each side will support initiatives within the framework of international organizations.
 
The Kazakhstan side expresses its profound gratitude to the North Macedonia side for the hospitality accorded to it on this visit.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh FM pays first visit to Northern Macedonia in history of bilateral relations

02.11.2022, 14:20 18291
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Republic of North Macedonia, during which prospects for bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the upcoming chairmanship of North Macedonia in the OSCE in 2023 were discussed, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The Minister held meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski and Chairman of the Assembly (Parliament) Talat Xhaferi, as well as talks with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.
 
Topical issues of the international agenda were discussed with the North Macedonian President. Tileuberdi informed in detail about the implementation of the large-scale program of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the political modernization of Kazakhstan.
 
During the conversation with the Chairman of the Assembly Talat Xhaferi, the Kazakh Foreign Minister informed about the process of strengthening parliamentarism and multiparty system in Kazakhstan. The sides discussed in detail ways to expand inter-parliamentary ties and activate the activities of parliamentary friendship groups. The importance of the exchange of visits of legislators and their interaction within the framework of international parliamentary institutions was noted.
 
During the negotiations in a narrow and expanded format with Minister Bujar Osmani, the parties noted the dynamic and progressive development of the Kazakh-North Macedonian cooperation. The schedule of visits at the high and highest levels was discussed. The sides stressed the importance of launching a bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on trade and Economic Cooperation, the first meeting of which will be held on November 3, 2022 in Skopje. The Intergovernmental Commission is co-chaired by the Ministers of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Economy of the Republic of North Macedonia Kreshnik Bekteshi.
 
The parties considered joint actions to further develop trade and economic cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, healthcare, education, transport and logistics. Thus, the bilateral trade turnover has grown almost 8 times in the eight months of this year. Agreements have been reached on expanding the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges.
 
An exchange of views took place on cooperation within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other multilateral structures. Tileuberdi wished Northern Macedonia success during the upcoming OSCE chairmanship in 2023.
 
As a result of the negotiations, the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Northern Macedonia adopted a Joint statement containing the main results of the agreements of the parties. The decision to open the Embassy of Kazakhstan in North Macedonia in 2023 has been announced, which will give an additional impetus to the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
 
The results of the visit demonstrated that Astana and Skopje are reliable partners and can act as agents of mutual interests at the regional and global levels.

Source: kazinform 
 

2022 Presidential Election: Nurlan Auesbayev meets Shymkent residents

02.11.2022, 11:34 14156
Presidential candidate from Nurlan Auesbayev has visited the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.
 
At a meeting with the local residents, Nurlan Auesbayev unveiled the main provisions of his election platform. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe participated in the meeting.
 
Auesbayev’s election platform includes more than 50 activities.
 
The pre-election agitation campaign started in Kazakhstan on October 21 and will end on November 19.
 
Six candidates will compete for the presidential seat in Kazakhstan on November 20. They are:
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
 
Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan;
 
Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party;
 
Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers;
 
Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association;
 
Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party;
 

