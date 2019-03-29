Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 6% in 2013

Astana. August 29. Kazakhstan Today - The Government of Kazakhstan considered and approved the draft Forecast of Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan for 2013-2017, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The Forecast was formed taking into consideration the GDP growth in 2011, results of the economic development in the first half of 2012, expected production output of the basic products as well as the current situation in the world commodity markets and forecasts of international organizations of the world economy growth," the Prime Minister's official website quotes the Minister of Economic Development and Trade Bakytzhan Sagintayev.



The real GDP growth in Kazakhstan will make 6% in 2013, 6.1% in 2014, 7.6% in 2015, 6.6% in 2016 and 6.9% in 2017. These figures meet the requirements for provision of a 7% economic growth for a mid-term period.



Besides, the nominal GDP is expected to increase from 36.6 trillion tenge in 2013 to 65.3 trillion tenge in 2017. The per capita GDP is expected to make over 14 thousand dollars in 2013 and increase to 24 thousand dollars by 2017. The annual inflation rate will remain within 6-8% in 2013-2017.



The annual average industrial production growth rates are to make 5.5% and 7.1% in the processing industry. The will export increased from 96.1 billion dollars in 2013 to 116.7 billion dollars in 2017. The import is expected to increase from 56.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2013 to 92.3 billion dollars in 2017," the Minister told.



In accordance with the Forecast, the budget revenue is expected to increase from 5 415.1 bln tenge in 2013 to 6 388.2 bln in 2015.



Besides, the budget expenditures will reach 6.2 trillion tenge in 2013, 6.5 trillion tenge in 2014 and 7.1 trillion tenge in 2015.



"Taking into consideration the tasks set by the President in his Address to the Nation, 2013-2015 budget expenditures will be aimed at increase of the population employment, provision of affordable housing, quality growth of human capital, regional development, industrial-innovative development, business support as well as ensuring national security and liquidation of the consequences of emergency situations," the Minister said.



The Forecast of Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan for 2013-2017 was developed in order to fulfill the instructions of the President given in his Address to the Nation and in his article "Social Modernization of Kazakhstan: 20 Steps toward Society of Universal Labor".



