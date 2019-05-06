Kozhamzharov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan

Astana. January 23. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Kairat Kozhamzharov Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"To assign Kozhamzharov Kairat Perneshovich Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having dismissed him from the position of Akim of Akmola region," the decree says.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.