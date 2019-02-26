Kulyash Shamshidinova becomes new Minister of Education of Kazakhstan

Photo: weproject.kz

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Kulyash Shamshidinova as the new Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akorda's press service reports.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree on Monday.

