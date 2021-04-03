Kusherbayev held meeting of Commission on anti-corruption issues

State Secretary Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired a videoconference of the Commission under the President of Kazakhstan on anti-corruption issues, the Presidential Administration reported.





The meeting discussed progress of the 2015-2025 Anti-Corruption Strategy of Kazakhstan and the decisions of the meeting chaired by the President "On measures to further combat corruption" of August 19, 2020.





During the event, reports were heard from the leadership of the Anti-Corruption Agency, the Ministries of Education and Science, Health, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.





It was noted that the anti-corruption reforms carried out by Kazakhstan were positively assessed by Transparency International. At the end of 2020, Kazakhstan received 38 points out of 100 in the global Corruption Perceptions Index, which is the best result in recent years.





The pace of work in this direction should not decrease, since the National Development Plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan through to 2025 and the National Priorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan through to 2025 provide for the achievement of 45 points by 2025 according to the indicated Corruption Perception Index.





On the first item, progress of the 2018-2020 Action Plan for the Anti-Corruption Strategy approved by the decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in December 2014 was discussed. Within its framework, measures have been worked out in the areas of civil service, public control, quasi-public and private sectors, judicial and law enforcement systems, development of anti-corruption culture and international cooperation.





The state bodies were recommended to adopt applicable measures for a real impact on reducing the level of corruption.





Krymbek Kusherbayev gave other specific instructions on the issues considered, the implementation of which was taken under control.













