Kyrgyz officials find out secret pipe for POL transfer from Kazakhstan

Bishkek. October 3. Kazakhstan Today - The officers of the State Agency for Combating Economic Crimes terminated illegal POL transfers from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.



According to officers, fuels and lubricants were illegally transferred through secret pipes laid across the Chu River. The fuel was transferred in great amounts with no custom processing and taxpaying, 24.kg news agency reports.



It's reported that at night, September 27, a lorry with mobile petrol tank was arrested as the driver had no documents. According to the driver, he was transferring 10 tons of diesel oil which was poured using a pump from the pipe under the Chu. The pipe's overall length is over 130 meters. The pipe was filled up with fuel in Korday village (Kazakhstan).



Later that day an investigative group dug the pipe out and removed it. A question of filing criminal charges is under consideration at the moment.



