Law on the right of Nazarbayev to head the Security Council for life signed

The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Security Council" and related amendments to it were signed. Texts of the laws are published on the newspaper of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.





In accordance with the Law "On the Security Council", Nursultan Nazarbayev is empowered with the right to head the Security Council for life because of his ‘historical mission’. The membership of the Security Council is formed by the President of Kazakhstan by agreement with the Chairman of the Security Council.





The Law "On the Security Council" was adopted by the Government at the end of May of the present year. The Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan declared conformity of the Law with the Constitution.





The Chairman heads the activity of the Security Council; summons sessions and operational meetings; makes the acts relating to the activity of the Security Council; submits the regulation on the Security Council.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.