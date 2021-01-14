List of deputies of Majilis from "Nur Otan" party published

On January 12, by the decision of the Bureau of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party in accordance with paragraph 5 of Article 97-1 of the Constitutional Law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", a list of 76 candidates was approved, which was sent to the Central Election Commission for registration as deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, the party's press service reports.





It is noted that the composition of the "Nur Otan" party faction in the Majilis has been updated by 70%. The average age dropped to 49 years, that is, by 4 years.





The final party list is balanced: 36 candidates are the winners of the primaries, 40 are selected within the quota of the Bureau of the Political Council.





“This approach allowed us to ensure regional representation in proportion to the number of voters.





In practice, the order of the Party Leader to increase the proportion of youth and women in the Majilis of the Parliament has been implemented. Now the new composition of the "Nur Otan" faction consists of 40% women and youth under 35 years old.





Mainly, representatives of education, healthcare, NGOs, media, expert community, industry, agriculture, etc. were included in the "Nur Otan" faction in the Majilis.





It should be noted that only 7 candidates for deputies are former civil servants, that is, less than 10% of the composition of the fraction," the message says.













