This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Majilis elections: CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party’s deputies
relevant news
Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President orders to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh CEC registers Auyl party list
The party list includes 25 people. Of which 10 are women, people with disabilities, and youth that is 41% of all its candidates," member of the CEC Asylbek Smagulov told the meeting. He reminded the Party won 5.29% of votes in the Majilis elections held in 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from any paying nomination fees.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elections 2023: CEC registers 12 more foreign observers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
We are closely connected by fate itself. We share common historical past, spiritual affinity and centuries-long cultural-humanitarian contacts. It is an unshakable foundation on which long-term relations among our countries are built," the letter reads.
The importance of parliamentary diplomacy has increased enormously amid tough geopolitical situation and the turbulence of the global economy. The activity of parliamentarians plays an important role in legislative support of the bilateral agreements, maintaining friendship and good-neighborly relations, and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation in the region," the Kazakh Leader notes.
We need to give priority attention to stepping up regional and near-border trade, development of partnership in transit and transport sector, and to the launch of new joint projects. The issues of environment, rational use of trans-border resources, promotion of initiatives on ensuring stability and security in our common house remain relevant," the Kazakh President says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.02.2023, 13:09Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals 10.02.2023, 08:3641931Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria 10.02.2023, 10:3441811SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan 09.02.2023, 12:3741741Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria 10.02.2023, 12:1941556President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations 27.01.2023, 21:3998961Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3685451Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0981776610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5880456Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0479536Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate