Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes CSTO to enhance fight against terrorism legislatively

05.12.2022, 18:20 4696
Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes CSTO to enhance fight against terrorism legislatively
Images | parlam.kz
Kazakh parliamentarians led by Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov took part in the joint session of the CSTO PA Council as well as 15th plenary session of the Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The event took place in the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia.
 
Addressing the session, Koshanov noted that Kazakhstan will carry on pursuing a balanced, constructive foreign policy, with strategic cooperation with partner countries both bilaterally and multilaterally as the top priority.
 
He went on to say that since its inception the CSTO has proved to be important and efficient and become an effective mechanism for ensuring security and stability in the region. He also said that crisis and disputes, conflicts and threats still remain in the CSTO space.
 

As the Kazakh President said, given the circumstances an open dialogue and collective search for a formula for peace is vital. That’s where the great responsibility lies with the parliamentary dimension of our organization," said the speaker.

 
Koshanov added that CSTO parliamentarians actively work on a wide range of issues regarding the organization’s activity, firstly providing a legislative base to address today’s challenges and threats, including tackling international terrorism.
 
He confirmed the readiness of Kazakhstan to develop a CSTO model law on countering terrorism.
 
Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out that this year marks 30 year since the signing of the Treaty on Collective Security and 20 years since the establishment of the CSTO. He noted that in 16 years the Organization has adopted 72 model laws and recommendations.
 
During the session, CSTO presidency as well as the outcomes of the November session of the Collective Security Council was discussed.
 
Also, the draft recommendations on defense and security, social and economic and legal issues, improvement of the law ensuring protection of e-procedures and sovereignty within the CSTO, sources and risks of biological and chemical danger within the area of responsibility of the organization and near its borders were also debated.
 
Attending the meeting were law makers of the CSTO member countries, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of China, Iran, and Cuba.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers

05.12.2022, 16:13 4881
Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers
Images | gov.kz
A memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Nikos Dendias, Greek Foreign Minister, held bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital.
 
According to Tileuberdi, Greece is one of the key South European partners of Kazakhstan in terms of policy and economy.
 
The upward trend in bilateral trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation was noted this year. Greece is Kazakhstan’s key trade partner with the bilateral trade turnover totaling at $1.4bn, up 28%, in nine months of 2022.
 
Tleuberdi stressed that 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was marked by the major events in bilateral cooperation. In particular, June 20 saw the launch of the new economic platform "Kazakh-Greece Business Council" demonstrating a greater mutual interest of business circles in mutually beneficial relations.
 
This year, Air Astana launched a direct flight between Almaty and Heraklion during the summer tourist season.
 
The 5th edition of the Kazakhstan-Greece Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation also took place this year.
 
Kazakhstan is home to over 10,000 Greeks. There is the Filia Association of Greek Societies in the country comprising of 17 regional societies maintaining Greek traditions and customs.
 

Today, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers. In general, the talks’ results confirmed the mutual interest in enhancing and expanding fully mutually beneficial cooperation. I’m sure that the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus to the further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Athens bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tileuberdi.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias

05.12.2022, 15:11 4881
Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation focusing on trade and economic relations’ enhancement. According to President Tokayev, Greece is one of the key partners of the country in the EU, as well as that the two countries actively cooperate in multilateral platforms.
 

I would like to reiterate that the relations with Greece are a priority. We will make every effort to take the mutual cooperation to a new level," said the Kazakh President.

 
For his part, Dendias thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 

I want to note that our country regards Kazakhstan as a major and priority country for us in Central Asia, which is a guarantor of stability in the region. Greece expresses readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation with your country," said the minister.

 
The two also exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner - Greek Foreign Minister

05.12.2022, 14:41 4971
Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner - Greek Foreign Minister
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At a press conference following the talks in Astana, Greek Foreign Minister reminded that Kazakhstan and Greece held bilateral political consultations in Athens in 2021. "We are looking forward to the next round of consultations slated to be held here in Kazakhstan," Nikos Dendias said.
 

We celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece," noted Foreign Minister Dendias, adding that ‘it shows Astana and Athens’ commitment to promoting their relations and bringing the two nations together’.

 
Although Greece and Kazakhstan are located far apart, the countries are not strangers to each other, according to the Greek politician. "We have a long history of cooperation relying upon a solid bridge of friendship and mutual understanding, evidenced by the presence of some 10,000 Greeks in Kazakhstan and 1,000 Kazakhs in Athens," Nikos Dendias said.
 
He went on to extend his gratitude to the Kazakh government for its support of opening of the Greek Consulate General in Aktau.
 
During the press conference, the Greek Foreign Minister also touched upon close cooperation Kazakhstan and Greece foster within the framework of international organizations, especially UN.
 
In his words, there is room for the development of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Greece. "We could have focused on cooperation in energy, sustainable sphere, tourism, construction, and agriculture. Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner for Greece and the entire EU. We are at the crossroads of a gas corridor and a gateway to Europe, especially the Central and Eastern Europe," Nikos Dendias stressed.
 
It was revealed that during the bilateral talks Astana and Athens discussed mutual interests in transport infrastructure in the region, relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and so on.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kazakh President’s visit to France

02.12.2022, 20:17 20481
The Head of State held there some 20 meetings, in particular, with the Speaker of the Senate of France, heads of leading French companies, French business captains, and others
The Jibek Joly TV Channel will broadcast the "Astana-Paris: new bridges of partnership" documentary dedicated to the results of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France, Kazinform reports.
 
The Head of State held there some 20 meetings, in particular, with the Speaker of the Senate of France, heads of leading French companies, French business captains, and others.
 
Following the President’s visit, the two nations signed 35 documents on cooperation and development of large-scale projects in the sphere of energy, transport, machine building, healthcare and biosecurity, education, and science.
 
The new documentary by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan will tell the importance of strategic cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership. It will be aired on December 3 at 09:00 p.m.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council

02.12.2022, 14:07 40741
Images | gov.kz
Within the framework of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the Ministerial Meeting "Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany" in the C5+1 format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of regional cooperation in Central Asia, security in Afghanistan, the impact of climate change on the economy of the region, etc. Special consideration was paid to the connectivity of the Central Asia countries and Europe, in particular, cooperation in the development of interregional trade and transport infrastructure, including the assistance of the European Union's "Global Gateway" program.

In his speech, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan stressed that the issue of cooperation in the transit and transport sphere is becoming especially relevant in the light of the recent unprecedented geopolitical changes in the world and disruption of supply chains. "Kazakhstan is interested in establishing greater connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, including Germany. We call the participants to join the initiative to create an Interstate Water and Energy Consortium of Central Asia", - Tileuberdi said.

The parties confirmed the high level of mutual interest in the development of alternative routes, in particular, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

At the same time, on the margins of the Ministerial council Tileuberdi held a number of separate bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of Austria, Great Britain, Canada, Cyprus, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Estonia, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

During the bilateral talks, priority issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including further expansion of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with these countries and organizations.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh delegation attends 29th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź

02.12.2022, 08:43 40821
Images | gov.kz
The Foreign Ministers of the participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe gathered in Łódź, Poland, for the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council to discuss relevant challenges and problems in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took up the results of the Organization’s activities in the current year, topical issues of regional security, prevention and resolution of armed conflicts, combating radicalization, extremism and transnational threats, cooperation on the security of information and communication technology and other issues.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi led Kazakhstan’s delegation. In his address, he informed the Ministerial Council about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country within the course announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan". Particular attention of the Foreign Ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States was drawn to the outcomes of the recent presidential election in the country, which demonstrated the convincing support of the majority of Kazakhstan citizens for the course of transformation launched by the head of state.

Minister Tileuberdi further outlined Kazakhstan’s position and vision on issues in all three dimensions of the Organization, focusing on the importance of continuing an inclusive dialogue and coordinated actions by the OSCE participating States to jointly respond to and prevent conflict situations. In that context, it was noted that disagreements in the OSCE space should be resolved through diplomatic means.

The Foreign Minister stressed that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic area and Eurasia in the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Astana Declaration was of paramount importance, noting that in the current difficult times countries must "build roads and bridges, not walls and trenches".

Kazakhstan became a member of the OSCE in 1992. In 2010, Kazakhstan chaired the OSCE, holding the 2010 Summit in December, which culminated in the adoption of the document "Astana Commemorative Declaration: Towards a Security Community".
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz

01.12.2022, 18:13 46216
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Dr. Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss pharmaceutical concern Roche Holding AG, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, the President was informed about the realization of the project to localize the production of innovative anticancer pharmaceuticals. The corresponding agreement has been signed today between the Kazakh health ministry and Roche Holding AG.
 
Christoph Franz told the President about the joint development of innovative methods of cancer detection by the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology. A training center of laboratory diagnostics to upskill local specialists is set to be created with the company’s support at the Nazarbayev University’s Medicine School next year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice

01.12.2022, 14:43 43396
PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who arrived in Ekibastuz yesterday evening, surveyed the town’s thermal power plant. Local authorities reported to him about the situation in the town and the TPP, Kazinform reports.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation was immediately taken under the control. Repair works will be completed soon. «We expect that all residential buildings will be provided with heating in a day or two,» he said.

In his words, high wear and tear of heat distribution networks, lack of investments in modernization, and negligence of the TPP owner led to the accident. As per preliminary data, high pressure resulted in the damage of pipes in 15 spots.

Smailov added that an investigation into the accident was launched. He promised to work out the issues of ensuring stable operation of the TPP, injecting investments in its modernization and renewal of municipal heat distribution networks.

The issues of heat supply in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Rudnyi, Ridder and other settlements are also under control, he noted.

At the end, he added that the akimat must promptly respond to the residents’ requests submitted via social media and hot line.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


