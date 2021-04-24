Mamin and Tsoi briefed President on vaccination progress

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi, the press service of Akorda said.





The President was briefed on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, the course of vaccination of the population, as well as topical socio-economic development issues.





According to Askar Mamin, it is planned to provide access to immunization for up to 2 million people a month.





The PM accounted on supply of the domestic vaccine QAZVAC to the regions, saying that Kazakhstan is among ten states that produce the vaccine against COVID-19, and the five countries that have registered their own developments. From April 26, large-scale use of the "ASHYQ" application starts, which will allow various sectors of the economy to work safely in the conditions of 'red' and 'yellow' zones.





According to the reports presented to the Head of State, at the moment the workload of infectious beds is 42%, intensive care beds - 28%. The necessary supply of drugs and personal protective equipment has been created, the capacity of PCR laboratories was increased to 123 000 tests per day. There are more than 25 000 beds in reserve, in all regions there are new infectious diseases hospitals with modern equipment.





Askar Mamin also told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on April 29-30.





In addition, issues related to attracting investments, supporting employment of the population were raised.





In conclusion, the President instructed the Government to take special control over the work to increase domestic vaccines production and ensure its availability for citizens.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.