Mamin: Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is under control

The sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is under control. This became known during the meeting of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of government reported that the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country is under control, the daily increase in new cases of coronavirus infection is 0.4%, and the virus reproductive rate in Kazakhstan is 0.9. The occupancy rate of infectious beds is 28%, intensive care beds - 20%.

To date, Atyrau region is in the "red zone" in terms of the rate of spread of COVID-19, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "yellow zone", all other regions are in the "green zone".













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.