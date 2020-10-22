Mamin met with Advisor to President Suma Chakrabarti

Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting with Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti.





The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming Supreme Council for Reforms, to take place on October 21, 2020 and include initiatives to ensure sustainable and high-quality economic development, improve strategic planning, as well as the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.