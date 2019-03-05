Mazhilis speaker had a meeting with Chairman of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Mazhilis speaker Nurslan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli. Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that the Kazakh government pays special attention to the strengthening of cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.





According to the Mazhilis Chairman, a platform of the Parliamentary Assembly should be used in full to reach common goals as an effective tool of constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue.





One of them is to combat transnational challenges and threats. In this connection, Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined the timeliness of the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the creation of a Global Counter-Terrorism Network under the aegis of the UN, as well as the Code of Conduct to reach a world free of terrorism signed in New York in September this year.





In his turn, George Tsereteli noted that the current good relations between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, as well as between Kazakh parliamentarians and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. According to George Tsereteli, Kazakhstan played an important role during its chairmanship and is a key and strong professional partner. The Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly appraised the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, primarily, on the holding of the Congress of World Religions.





This is a very important initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as it aims at combatting radicalism, religious intolerance. We also value the relations with the Kazakh Parliament," said George Tsereteli.





Speaking of prospects for cooperation, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the participation of representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Eurasia scheduled for the next year in Astana will promote a productive exchange of views on current issues of the entire Eurasian subcontinent.









