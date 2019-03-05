Meeting on AstanaИs green zone development under the chairmanship of the Head of the State

Astana. 4 July. Kazakhstan Today - After flying around the forested tract, the President of Kazakhstan visited the ethno-aul located in "Bal Karagai" recreation area, and was informed about the current work on the green zone development and further plans for gardening.



The meeting participants heard the report of Yerlan Nysanbayev, Agriculture Vice-Minister. According to the Vice-Minister, at present the total area of forest plantations since 1997 is about 80 thousand hectares.



As the Vice-Minister noted, the main measures ensuring AstanaИs green zone creation include constant monitoring of plantations and scientific support with participation of the countryИs relevant organizations.



The meeting has also been attended by Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Head of the Presidential Administration, Asset Issekeshev, akim of Astana, Malik Murzalin, akim of Akmola region, and Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture.



***



Landscaped area development promotes growth of tourism and recreation. For today land plots are provided in the long-term forest use for recreational purposes on the territory of "Zhasyl Aimak" state forest fund for 10 forest users.



Within the borders of the city of Astana a bicycle path was built between the villages of Koschi and Ilyinka for organizing leisure of citizens and guests of the capital. The bike path is built in accordance with the latest technological standards and is the only one in the territory of our country, located in a forest area with a length of 23 km. The city akimat plans to further develop the bicycle network around the city with a length of up to 258 km.



Source: Akorda press service



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.