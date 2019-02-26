Meeting with Berdybek Saparbayev, Akim of Aktobe region

Astana. 15 February. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting the Head of State was informed about the socio-economic development of Aktobe region in 2016.



The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that Aktobe region is a promising industrial area and at the same time there is an annual reduction of the regionИs economic contribution to the country's GDP.



- The trend started in 2012. We need to find the cause and take corrective actions. If you mean to increase the export of agricultural products, development of the processing industry facilities is noteworthy, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State placed greater focus on the SME development significance, bringing it to 50% in the region's economy.



Kazakhstan's President also outlined the priorities of work in the regional social sector, including expansion in the number of kindergartens; repair of schools that are in emergency state, and the third shift elimination in some educational institutions.



Aktobe region akim reported on the work carried out to improve the economic situation in the region, including the industrial sector growth, investment in the agricultural sector and making provision for local employment.



- As a result, there has been growth of the main indicators of the regional socio-economic development. The most important thing is that we have prevented rise in unemployment. As a result of the timely state programsИ implementation 16 thousand new jobs were created last year, Berdybek Saparbayev said.



Following the meeting the Head of State has given a number of specific instructions.



Source: Akorda press service



