Meeting with Timur Kulibayev, Chairman of the Presidium, "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs

Astana. 5 June. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting, the Head of the State was presented information on "Atameken" current activities.



Nursultan Nazarbayev, laying emphasis on the significance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, noted the results of measures taken by the government in this direction.



- We have made a lot of important decisions to support small and medium-sized businesses recently, both through law enforcement and local authorities. These are the issues of micro-lending and teaching business to people, the President of Kazakhstan said.



The Head of State was acquainted with the work of "Atameken" in the regions of the country, including in the field of teaching the population the basics of business dealing.



- Last year we started "Bastau" Program. This is a monthly course of studies, when in 30 days, after pre-qualification, we give people the opportunity to understand the very basics of business. Together with the akimats we have created microfinance organizations and raised funds for graduates. We presented the Program and the Cabinet supported it. 1 billion 200 million tenge have been allocated for this year. Within the Program, we will work in 80 districts of the country to train 15,000 people, Timur Kulibayev said.



Source: Akorda press service



