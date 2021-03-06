Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of EEC appointed

The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) have appointed Ruslan Beketayev as the Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission on March 5, 2021.





Ruslan Beketayev's competence will include issues of business development, financial policy, labor migration and social protection in the Eurasian Economic Union.





The new Minister of the EEC has significant experience in leading work in the state bodies of Kazakhstan. Previously, he held various positions in the National securities commission, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Agency for Financial Regulation, the Agency for Combating Economic and Corruption Crimes of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, he worked as deputy chairman of the financial monitoring committee, chairman of the Treasury Committee. Before being appointed to the post of Minister for Economy and Financial Policy of the EEC, he served as Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan for over six years.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.