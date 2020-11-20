Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan admits decline in quality of education due to transition to e-learning

E-learning has made a negative impact on the quality of education, admitted Rustem Bigari, Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Many experts have already proven that distance learning has affected the quality of education in the world; in Australia, in the USA. Kazakhstan and neighboring countries are no exception," he said.

He added that he disagrees that the lessons held in remote mode were boring and monotonous, since, according to him, they were filmed quite professionally and "the best teachers" were involved in their creation.













