Mobilization preparation of country was discussed at session of Security Council

Astana. 3 October. Kazakhstan Today - The Session of the Security Council under the chairmanship of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev was held in Astana, the Akorda press-service informed.



Topical issues in the field of security, taking into account global factors, as well as the current state of forces and means of responding to emergency situations of natural and man-made nature were discussed at the session.



"Today, we will discuss country's mobilization preparation and readiness to respond to various emergency situations. The issue of further strengthening the role and status of the Security Council of Kazakhstan will also be considered", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



During the session, the President of Kazakhstan separately thanked the law enforcement and special authorities for the quality assurance of the safe holding of the international exhibition EXPO-2017.



According to the results of the session, the Head of State gave a range of instructions.



