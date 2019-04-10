N.Nazarbayev congratulated Moon Jae-in on his election as President of Korea

Astana. 10 May. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of State congratulated Moon Jae-in on the victory in the early elections of the President of the Republic of Korea, wishing him good health and success, and to the friendly Korean people peace and prosperity.



"I am confident that your professional skills and life experience will ensure the further prosperity and development of South Korea, as well as strengthen its role in the world arena.



This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Korea. Since independence, our country has been expanding cooperation between Astana and Seoul. I believe that we will continue to develop bilateral relations in the spirit of strategic partnership", the telegram reads.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also invited Moon Jae-in to visit Kazakhstan and discuss issues of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between two countries.



