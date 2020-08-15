Names of new RK Senate deputies announced

A meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held on the issue of establishing and publishing the results of the elections of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held on August 12, 2020, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Representatives of the territorial election commissions of regions, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent took part in the videoconference meeting. Representatives of the media joined it online.

Deputy Chairman of the CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov reported that on the basis of the protocols of the regional, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent election commissions on the results of the votes, the elections were recognized as valid in 14 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

2889 (94.1%) out of 3069 electors took part in the voting.

15 ballots out of the total number of ballots were declared invalid.

According to the results of voting, the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan are:

- from the Akmola region - Nurlan Zheksembaevich Bekenov (born in 1961), chairman of the Audit Commission for the Akmola region;

- from the Aktobe region - Kaniev Bauyrzhan Nuralievich (born in 1958), akim of the Shalkar district of the Aktobe region;

- from the Almaty region - Dyusembinov Sultan Myrzabekovich (born in 1959), secretary of the Almaty regional maslikhat;

- from Atyrau region - Lukpanov Sagyndyk Esengalievich (born in 1960), managing director-member of the board of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc LLP;

- from the East Kazakhstan region - Olga Aleksandrovna Bulavkina (born in 1972), akim of Borodulikha district;

- from the Zhambyl region - Orynbekov Bekbolat Serikbekovich (born in 1957), first deputy akim of the Zhambyl region;

- from the West Kazakhstan region - Rysbekova Lyazzat Tuyakbaevna (born in 1976), financial director of the PE "Ural Humanitarian College";

- from the Karaganda region - Ershov Sergey Mikhailovich (born in 1960), deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- from the Kostanay region - Karplyuk Sergey Alekseevich (born in 1968), deputy akim of Kostanay region;

- from the Kyzylorda region - Akmaral Sharipbaevna Alnazarova (born in 1971), first deputy chairman of the regional branch of the Nur Otan party;

- from the Mangystau region - Aldashev Suindik Tasemenovich (born in 1963), First Vice President of Karazhanbasmunai JSC;

- from the Pavlodar region - Nukhuly Altynbek (born in 1962), rector of Pavlodar State Pedagogical University;

- from the North Kazakhstan region - Olga Valentinovna Perepechina (born in 1967), deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- from the Turkestan region - Bektayev Ali Abdikarimovich (born in 1962), deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- from Nur-Sultan - Kurishbayev Akhylbek Kazhigulovich (born in 1961), chairman of the board of JSC S.Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University;

- from Almaty - Makezhanov Sultanbek Almasbekovich (born in 1961), akim of the Medeu district of Almaty;

- from Shymkent - Kapbarova Aigul Zharylkasynovna (born in 1975), deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Secretary of the Central Election Commission, Sabila Mustafina, said that earlier each candidate for the Senate of the Parliament received funds from the republican budget for the election campaign. But due to the epidemiological situation in the regions, these funds were not used in full. In this regard, unused funds will be returned to the budget.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Imashev noted that the political activity of women increased in this election campaign. Thus, 5 out of 17 elected deputies are women, which is 29.4%. In the elections in 2014 and 2017, this figure was only 6%.

Voting, as well as all other electoral procedures, took place in accordance with the norms of electoral legislation.

This process was promptly covered by the information channels of the RK CEC.

The voting procedures were observed by 242 local and 5 international observers.

The elections were held in compliance with all necessary measures to ensure the sanitary safety of the electoral process, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions.

















