Natalia Pan appointed Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Astana. 29 December. Kazakhstan Today - Natalia Pan was born in 1979 in the city of Abay, Karaganda region. In 1999, she graduated from Karaganda State University after E.A. Buketov, in 2016 - Columbia University (the USA). She has a degree in international law and economy.



She began her labor activity in 1999.



In 1999-2003 she worked as the chief specialist, the head of the department, the deputy head of the legal expertise department, the systematization of legislation and the legal education of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2003-2008, she worked as a consultant, senior expert, chief expert, chief consultant of the Legislation and Legal Expertise Division of the Presidential Administration.



From 2008 to 2012 ИИИ- Inspector, Head of the State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration.



In 2012-2014 she held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Registration Service and Legal Assistance Committee to the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 2014-2016 - Deputy Director of the Department of Registration Service and Organization of Legal Services of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since December 2016 - Director of the Department for Intellectual Property Rights of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



She was awarded with the Kurmet order.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.