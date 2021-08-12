National Bank Chairman reports to Kazakh President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, who reported on the preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy implementation for the past 7 months, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





Dossayev also reported on the key inflation accelerating causes in Kazakhstan (8.4% following the results of July this year) and decision of the National Bank to raise basic rates to have situation stabilized.





He also briefed on moderate rehabilitation of the country’s economic activities amid quarantine restrictions, the state of gold and foreign currency reserves of the National Bank, funds of the National Foundation and upward trends of retirement assets.





Following the meeting the Head of State assigned to pay great attention to preserving and increasing the National Foundation assets and jointly with the Government to take efficient measures to stabilize inflation rates.

