National TV channels to broadcast live President’s Address to Nation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Akorda reports.

In the spirit of mutual trust, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged views on the further development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two states.

During the conversation, the heads of state noted the effective interaction of governments on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for agreeing to take part in the CIS, CICA summits, as well as in the meeting of the heads of state "Central Asia – Russia", which will be held in mid-October in the capital of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev and President Putin agreed to maintain constant working contacts.