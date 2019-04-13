Nazarbayev: Finland is key trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan

After the official greeting ceremony, President of Finland Sauli Niinistц and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the issues of bilateral relations in narrow and expanded formats at the Official Residence in Helsinki, the Akorda press service reports.





President Nazarbayev thanked Finnish counterpart for traditionally cordial reception and stressed that Kazakhstan and Finland have similar approaches to regional and international problems.





Nursultan Nazarbayev especially noted that the two countries both enjoy trust. It is evidenced by the fact that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin chose Helsinki as the venue for their meeting and that the events aimed at the settlement of the Syrian conflict were held in Astana. "That is because our countries have no conflicts with their neighbors," Nazarbayev said at the meeting.





He went on to point out that Finland is the key trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe, adding that 90% of trade turnover between Finland and Central Asia falls on Kazakhstan.





Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the results of meetings with reps of Finnish business circles and lauded the importance of the documents signed on the sidelines of the business forum.





We've agreed to launch brand new projects implementation of which will strengthen our cooperation. I suggest our governments taking under control the realization of the agreements achieved," the Kazakh President stated.





Sauli Niinistц, in turn, reminded that the last time he and the Kazakh leader met was in Astana during the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".





Since then, according to the Finnish President, bilateral relations between Astana and Helsinki have advanced further. He expressed hope that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit will help deepen bilateral contacts.





In conclusion, the sides also touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, ‘green' finance, energy, science and education, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts.









