Nazarbayev held a meeting on current issues in the country development

Astana. January 17. Kazakhstan Today - The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on current issues in development of the country, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on topical issues of the current development. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov, head of the presidential administration, Karim Massimov and First Deputy Chairman of "NurOtan" Bakytzhan Sagintayev," the Presidential press-service informed.



According to the press service, "they discussed organization of "Expo-2017" in Astana, the measures taken for the development of regions, including stabilization of the situation in the regions affected by the bad weather."



"By holding the exhibition "EXPO-2017" we should be prepared right away. We should set up a public company and to appoint a chairman. This year, we have to complete all the issues of design and to start construction. It is important to make the "Expo-2017" the center of the transition to the third industrial revolution, which includes the alternative economy, creation of appropriate high-tech materials, renewable energy, training and other issues," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The President said that today the country pays a lot of attention to the development of the regions.



"Right now, we are increasing the powers of regional authorities - all the work of the management goes directly to the regions, so we need to continue to focus on the development of the regions. Therefore we support the proposal of the Government to establish the Ministry of Regional Development," the President said.



Moreover, the President of Kazakhstan noted that due to the snowy winter it is necessary to carry out preparatory work for the spring floods and to check in advance all dams and dikes with the adoption of measures to prevent the devastating effects of natural disasters.



At the end of the meeting the President gave some specific instructions to ensure further effective development.



