Nazarbayev held Security Council meeting

The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of Kazakhstan first President reporting.

The meeting brought up the main approaches to the national security strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2021-2025, as well as plans for the rearmament of the Armed Forces and development of the military-industrial complex.

Opening the meeting, the Chairman of the Security Council stressed that today Kazakhstan, along with other countries, has entered the time of qualitative changes in the security environment. Traditional challenges to the national security are being transformed, new asymmetric and hybrid threats are emerging.

Nazarbayev pointed out the need to develop a new architecture for the national security in modern conditions.

Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev presented the main approaches of the new strategy. The measures proposed in it are based on modern methods of risk management and proceed from the inextricable relationship of national security with balanced socio-economic and socio-political development.

Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that readiness to counter threats to biological safety will remain on the agenda for a long time, since infectious and other diseases have become a global challenge. He focused on ensuring economic security, cybersecurity, information security and especially the security of human capital, also "classical" types of national security - external and military, where the main challenges are associated with the growth of external players’ confrontation, the possibility of forming a zone of instability in Central Asia and around it.

Tallying up the discussion, the meeting approved the conceptual approaches to the new national security strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions aimed to enhance the combat readiness level of the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations, and strengthening the territorial defense forces.













