Nazarbayev: It is necessary to ensure reliable protection of border from all types of threats

Kazakhstan needs to ensure reliable protection of the state border from all types of threats. This was stated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting of the Security Council, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Chairman of the Security Council stressed that solving the problem of ensuring border security requires not only improving the work of the Border Service and methods of protecting the border, but also systemic measures related to the areas of economic, information, public and military security.





It is necessary to ensure reliable protection of the border from all types of threats. The construction of the Border Service and the Armed Forces must be synchronized and carried out according to uniform standards. At the same time, we must consider the issue of border security comprehensively, systematically," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.





At the same time, according to Elbasy, the priorities of the country's territorial and spatial development should be correlated with the tasks of ensuring border security.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.