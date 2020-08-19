Nazarbayev made a statement

The RK First President’s press service has published a statement of Nur Otan party’s chairman, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the occasion of the primaries start.





In the statement Nazarbayev says that this year the numerical threshold for registration of political parties had been halved, 30% quota was legislatively introduced for women and youth on party lists.





It is the parties that should become a source for the promotion of new persons to power - professionals in their field, leaders, people who care about the fate of the country, who are able to make decisions and constructive proposals, Nazarbayev said, adding that the party had adopted the program "Trust. Dialogue. Confidence in the future". The "reset" of the ruling party will result in large-scale primaries across the country. These are intraparty elections. It is a real social lift, competitive selection, search for fresh ideas and projects.





Many well-known political scientists and civil activists supported this idea, he said.





“I am confident that issues of concern to citizens will be raised in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect. All decisions must be linked to the budgetary possibilities for inclusion in the election programs of each district, city, region.





The country is facing tasks of economic recovery after the pandemic, job creation, revitalization of small and medium-sized businesses.





It is also necessary to analyze the problem of combating the pandemic and prepare for its second wave.





All this will be included in the party's pre-election program and will become a guide to the actions of the party members for the next 5 years,” the statement says.













