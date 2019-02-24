Nazarbayev, Medvedev discuss Kazakh-Russian coop

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev met today in Astana, Akorda press service reports.





The sides discussed the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries.





The Kazakh leader highlighted strategic character of trustful and dynamically developing interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia.





He reminded of the meeting held recently with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and said that the two countries should maintain their exemplary ties.





Nursultan Nazarbayev told the Russian side also about the issues of mutual cooperation development within the EAEU, CSTO and the CIS.





He pointed out an important role of the Kazakh and Russian governments in broadening the trade-economic relations and strengthening interregional ties. The Kazakh President thanked Medvedev for the contribution to the development of the bilateral cooperation.





In turn, the Chairman of the Russian Government noted that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries resulted in growth of trade volumes.





Kazakhstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia. Our ties differ in scale and depth which is proved both by intensive high-level contacts and advanced relations between the governments and business communities. It is gratifying to note that throughout the year we have been meeting at various platforms, since full-fledged interaction will be impossible without such contacts," said he.









