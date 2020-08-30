Nazarbayev met with Tokayev

The meeting between the chairman of the Nur Otan party Nursultan Nazarbayev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place.





N. Nazarbayev and K-J. Tokayev considered the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Bureau of the Political Council and the main points of the party's electoral platform. During the conversation, Elbasy and the Head of State discussed issues of ensuring the country's further development in the post-crisis period," Elbasy's press secretary Aidos Ukibay twitted.





Recall that the chairman of the Nur Otan party, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on convening a meeting of the Bureau of the Nur Otan Political Council on August 17. It is scheduled for August 28th.













