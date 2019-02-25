Nazarbayev opens Collective Security Council meeting in Astana

A meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization takes place in Astana.





President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the Chairman of the Collective Security Council.





Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined issues of the work ahead: "Today we are to hear the information on the work held on a wide range of areas within the CSTO, to speak of the current international situation, as well as the current interaction."





I thank every member of the Collective Security Council for your participation in the event. At the session we will hear the information by the SCTO Secretariat, as well as the results of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Organization will be summarised, and issues to ensure collective security of our states will be discussed. Also, the Kyrgyz side is to present priority areas of its chairmanship in the CSTO, as this country chairs the Organization's next," said the head of state.





Some issues were discussed in narrow meetings by the heads of state. The rest of the agenda items have been discussed at the plenary meeting where the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the MInisters of Defense and the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states took part, as well as Acting Secretary General of the Organization Valery Semerikov.





Before the beginning of the session, a joint meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Council of the MInisters of Defense Ministers and the Committee of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Organization took place, during which 24 issues were scheduled, of which 15 will be considered by the heads of state.





Reportedly, the Collective Security Council discussed the international and regional security, the interaction of the CSTO member states within the Organization and on the international arena. It is planned to adopt Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council confirming the commitment to continue coordinating foreign policy positions of the CSTO member states and reach the Organization's tasks to strengthen peace and create favorable conditions for the multifaceted development of the states.





The Collective Security Council includes the CSTO member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Currently, the Organization is chaired by Kazakhstan.





It is expected that an Action Plan to develop a coordinated information policy in the interest of the CSTO member state and a Plan for development of a collective system against illicit migration until 2025 will be concluded.









