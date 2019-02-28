Nazarbayev signed laws

The following laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the letter of agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on amendments to the loan agreement "The project to develop roads "East-West" and the "Almaty-Khorgos" section, were signed," Akorda reports.





The law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the letter of agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on amendments to the loan agreement No. 8156-KZ ("Almaty-Khorgos" section): the international transit corridor "West Europe-West China" (CAREC 1b) between Kazakhstan and the IBRD was signed," says the report.





On the same day, The Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issue of control of the traffic in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors, aimed at greater government control over trafficking in drugs.





Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the agreement on the circulation of crop seeds within the Eurasian Economic Union."





Another document was the recently adopted law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On natural monopolies," that determines the legal bases of State regulation and monitoring of activities in the field of natural monopolies.









