Nazarbayev suggests developing Turkic Vision 2040 Programme

Addressing the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking Countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on the history of the development of the Turkic Council and suggested two initiatives for its further development, the Elbasy.kz reports.

We have reached good results. First of all, we have proved the importance and relevance of our Organization. Secondly, Uzbekistan and Hungary have joined the Council. As a result, we opened a new page in the history of the Organization. Thirdly, our countries built reliable institutional architecture. Fourthly, the Organization’s image sees growth both at regional and international scale. Fifthly, we adopted the Turkic world integration concept," the Elbasy said.

Pointing out the importance of the extension of the process of the Turkic integration, Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested his vision for further development of the Turkic Council.

He offered to develop the Turkic Vision 2040 Programme to feature the long-term goals of the Turkic-speaking community and the ways to achieve them. It is also called to give an impetus to cooperation in priority spheres such as foreign policy, trade and transit, tourism and investments, energy and green economy, small and medium business.

Nazarbayev also placed an emphasis on the importance of the development of the Turkic world cradle - the city of Turkistan.

Notably, Nursultan Nazarbayev also proposed to reconsider the name of the Council in the future to raise the Council’s status to the Organization of the Turkic Countries.

