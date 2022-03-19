Система Orphus

Necessary to amend over 30 articles of Constitution, Tokayev

16.03.2022, 12:50 27311
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the need to insert amendments to more than 30 articles of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 

All the proposed initiatives will substantially change the political system and administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan. To this end it is crucial to amend over 30 articles of the Kazakh Constitution," said while delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address.

 
He noted that more than 20 laws should be adopted by the yearend.
 
As earlier reported, the Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address.
 
Dariga Nazarbayeva relieved of her powers as Majilis deputy

02.03.2022, 11:42 67126
Majilis deputies voted for the pre-term termination of the powers of Dariga Nazarbayeva as Majilis Deputy, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Due to the fact that she [Dariga Nazarbayev] filed an application to prematurely terminate her powers as Majilis Deputy, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, according to Article 52 of the Kazakh Constitution, paragraph 3 and 8 of the Constitutional Law of October 16, 1995, on the Parliament and status of its deputies, submits the view on the solution of the issue of pre-term termination of her powers," said CEC member Asylbek Smagulov during the plenary meeting of the chamber.

 
99 deputies out of 101 present voted for the decision.
 
President receives Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat

18.02.2022, 17:08 109506
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat and heard a report on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

According to Minister Giniyat, the number of COVID-19 cases documented in mid January stood at 16,500 per day, however, it dropped to 1,500 COVID-19 cases in the past week. The epidemiological situation in the country is stable. Kazakhstan has seen a decline in number of those treated at hospitals. The occupancy of in-patient facilities stands at 20%.

Azhar Giniyat announced some of the coronavirus curbs will be lifted as students will return to in-person classes and corporate employees will get back to offices. She also noted that utmost attention is paid to revaccination campaign.

President Tokayev was briefed on the plans to modernize the system of healthcare, focus on children’s health as well as new rules and standards of health service at schools.

The Head of State instructed to continue work on further modernization of the domestic healthcare system.
 
Tokayev to disclose results of preliminary investigation of January events in his address

18.02.2022, 15:31 109601
The Kazakh President will present preliminary results of the investigation into the 'January events' in his Address set for March, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State's Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in the recent interview to Qazaqstan TV channel, all the information will be made available, we will not conceal anything. Currently, the relevant bodies are conducting extensive investigations that will take time.

 

As the President stressed, the rule of law is the critical issue for our society. It is based on this legal principle those detained during the January events will be decided whether they are behind them [events] or not. As it is known, custodial measures against a great deal of those people have been eased. The work is ongoing to ensure the rights of those detained are protected. Any illegal action against them is under investigation. In addition, those who committed serious crimes will be prosecuted according to the law," reads the Facebook post.

 
Notably, the President is to present his political reform program in the address to the people of Kazakhstan set for the middle of March.
 
President Tokayev gives interview to Qazaqstan TV channel

17.02.2022, 21:25 111506
Qazaqstan TV channel aired an interview with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which the Kazakh leader focused on the events that shook the entire country in early January 2022 and which he described as a coup attempt, Kazinform reports.
 
In his interview President Tokayev stressed that the peaceful protests which started in parts of the country in early January were hijacked by terrorists and quickly spread to many regions of Kazakhstan.
 
According to the Head of State, people took to the streets to express their disapproval, to protest peacefully, however, the situation took an unexpected turn leading to the most tragic events in the 30-year history of independent Kazakhstan.
 
Armed terrorists tried to use the situation to stage what President Tokayev called ‘a coup d’etat’, targeting Kazakhstan’s statehood, integrity and security of the nation. The Head of State emphasized that peaceful protesters had nothing to do with well-coordinated armed attacks.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that large scale investigations are underway and it will take some time. He vowed to give answers to all the questions without holding back anything from the people.
 
The President again reiterated that he doesn’t regret his decision to request the CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s assistance in protecting the key strategic facilities during the unrest that gripped Kazakhstan.
 
The Head of State went on to add that crisis situations offer opportunities and he is going to unveil new political reforms in his state-of-the-nation address in mid-March.
 
In his interview Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the personnel policy, the President's talent pool, the press in Kazakhstan, the independence of the Kazakh language and more.
 
President Tokayev receives Internal Affairs Minister

17.02.2022, 18:09 111581
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.
 
President Tokayev was informed about the measures taken to restore public order in the country.
 
2,739 criminal cases on robbery, arms trafficking and intentional damage to someone else's property are under investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 271 detainees remain in custody. 196 of those detained were previously held criminally liable. 
 
Minister Turgumbayev said that Majilis deputies, members of the public monitoring committee, national preventive mechanism, as well as non-governmental organizations are granted access to the pretrial detention centers.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also heard a report on the measures to increase preparedness of law enforcement agencies to crisis situations and to reconsider the algorithm of law-enforcement agencies' interaction.
 
The President instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry to continue work on ensuring public order in the country, protecting constitutional rights of those detained and carrying out unbiased investigation into the causes of the January tragedy.
 
Kazakh Head of State receives Defense Minister

17.02.2022, 12:42 111681
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
During the meeting, President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the work ongoing to reform the Kazakh army.
 
Zhakssylykov briefed on the implementation of the Bezopasnaya Strana (Secure Country) project and tasks given by the Head of State to improve the structure, size of the Armed Forces as well as training of the forces, further digitalization, military infrastructure development, increasing the prestige and attractiveness of the military service.
 
Tokayev was informed about the measures aiming at greater efficiency of decision-solving in ensuring military security of the state, including as part of the formation of the Special Operations Forces.
 
Also, the Supreme Commander was reported on the current situation with the manpower, state of weapons and military vehicles, and stockpiles of logistic resources. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's tasks, the Defense Ministry takes measures on technical re-equipment of the forces in cooperation with the domestic military-industrial complex.
 
Concluding the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring the comprehensive and systemic development of the Armed Forces and maintaining its readiness at the required level as well as gave a number of instructions aiming at further increase of the country's defense capacity.
 
Zhanalsyn Arkharova dismissed from her post as Supreme Court judge

17.02.2022, 12:11 111756
Kazakh Senate Deputies adopted the submission of the dismissal of the Supreme Court judge Zhanalsyn Arkharova from her post, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Zhanalsyn Arkharova had served as a judge of the Supreme Court for over nine years. In December 2020 she joined the Supreme Court Council.
 
Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance

10.02.2022, 22:26 106716
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia as well as other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) partners for the assistance in countering the terror attack, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

I once again thank Vladimir Putin and other partners within the CSTO for the invaluable support in countering the unprecedented terror attack on Kazakhstan," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier the Kazakh Head of State said that the exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global politics took place between Kazakhstan and Russia.
 
Tokayev said that Russia plays an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability, security in the region.
 

We support Russia's stand on the indivisibility of security in the Eurasian space," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Most read