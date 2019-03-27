New aide to Kazakh President appointed

Yerulan Zhamaubayev was appointed to the post of aide to the President, an official website of Akorda reports.





To appoint Zhamaubayev Yerulan Kenzhebekovich to the post of aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report reads.





Yerulan Zhamaubayev took the post of Head of the Department of Social and Economic Monitoring of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.









