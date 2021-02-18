New amendments to be adopted on tourism in Kazakhstan

Amendments on tourism activities were approved in the second reading in Majilis.

As noted in the conclusion to the bill, it was developed to improve the legislation in the field of tourism. It provides for consolidation of the concept of "priority tourist territories", the provision of investment preferences when creating tourist facilities in such territories, as well as division of tour operator activities into the spheres of outbound, inbound and internal tourism.

System of guaranteeing the rights of citizens in the outbound tourism is envisaged and introduction of the concept of "trophy hunting".

The deputies also initiated amendments aimed at determining measures of state support and stimulating development of the tourism industry, other amendments.





