New Chairman of the Board of Kaztemirtrans named

Yerkin Bazarkhanov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kaztemirtrans".

Mr. Bazarkhanov began his professional career in Taldykorgan region working for state and local executive bodies and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Former acting Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kaztemirtrans" Galym Kashkinbayev stepped down voluntarily.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.