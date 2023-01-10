09.01.2023, 13:41 6201
New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Maksim Spotkai is appointed as the chief of staff of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.
Born in 1991 he is a graduate of the Omsk State Technical University.
He is a member of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.
Prior to the appointment served as a state inspector at the Presidential Administration and a deputy head of the chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate.
09.01.2023
New deputy head of Civil Aviation Committee named
Images | facebook.com/caakaz
At today’s meeting Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev introduced a new deputy head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Timur Tlegenov, the Ministry’s press service reports.
He graduated from the Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), France, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.
Between 2009 and 2019 served at the Civil Aviation Committee.
06.01.2023
New Governor of AIFC named
Images | aix.kz
The Head of State decreed to appoint Renat Bekturov as the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Akorda press service reports.
Bekturov is a member of the presidential youth personnel reserve.
Prior to the appointment headed the assets management development department at the AIFC Administration, the treasury department of the national investment corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
06.01.2023
Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor
The Head of State decreed to relieve Kairat Kelimbetov of his duties as the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre
Images | aifc.kz
The Head of State decreed to relieve Kairat Kelimbetov of his duties as the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, the Akorda press service reports.
06.01.2023
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, during which he heard a report of the Agency’s work for 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed that the Agency conducts systemic work to minimize the involvement of business in criminal proceedings. Over the past four years, the number of registered cases has been reduced by more than two times.
According to Elimanov, the operation of over a thousand sham firms promoting tax evasion by issuing fictitious invoices has been stopped. 110 illegal gambling establishments, 44 underground shops producing illegal alcoholic beverages. Have been liquidated.
The President was informed on the realization of his tasks to eliminate financial pyramids. Over the reporting period, 13 thousand websites and accounts containing advertising of financial fraudsters have been blocked. 29 financial pyramids were eliminated, and KZT8.3bn were paid in compensation to those affected by financial pyramids. Measures were taken to return assets worth over KZT300bn.
Tokayev was also briefed that under the Agency’s coordination the national anti-money laundering system was reformed, bringing the current legislation to the FATF international standard even closer.
In conclusion, the head of State instructed to continue the work on eliminating financial pyramids, fraudulent schemes, as well as to enhance measures to protect honest business and combat financial and economic offences.
06.01.2023
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Tokayev was briefed on the taken measures for crime prevention, enabling to significantly reduce the number of murders in the country
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the Ministry’s work in 2022 and plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Tokayev was briefed on the taken measures for crime prevention, enabling to significantly reduce the number of murders in the country. The work on revealing thefts and cattle rustling was enhanced as well.
According to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, 24 leaders and 114 members of organized crime groupings were detained thanks to changed approaches to prevention of organized crime with a focus on eliminating the causes and conditions for their existence and sources of finance.
The Head of State informed on the measures adopted to fight cybercrime. Within the realization of comprehensive measures to combat internet fraud cell phone companies blocked 5.5mln calls from fake numbers. The interior ministry liquidated six organized crime groups and took down 165 websites connected to fraud.
In addition, the ministry jointly with other law enforcement and special bodies identified 2,781 drug crimes, over 15 tons of drugs were withdrawn from illegal trafficking, 70 drug labs were eliminated, and 1,990 drug selling sites were blocked.
Following the meeting, the President noted the priority of the realization of measures to prevent and respond promptly to any form of domestic violence, internet fraud, as well as crimes in rural areas.
The Head of State instructed to adopt organizational and legislative steps in this direction. He also gave a number of tasks to the minister to ensure road safety and law and order in the country.
05.01.2023
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the new responsibilities of the Human Rights Ombudsman under the constitutional reform to ensure the rights of citizens by appealing to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as by interacting with the General Prosecutor’s Office.
The President emphasized the importance of adopting effective measures by the judiciary and law enforcement bodies to enhance the constitutional guarantees of the citizens in the criminal justice and execution of sentence.
In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the tasks aimed at developing the ombudsman institution and strengthening its capacity as a priority. He gave a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening of constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights.
05.01.2023
President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana where he honoured memory of the victims of January 2022 riots, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
04.01.2023
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed ministers, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meetings, the Head of State emphasized on the importance of effective implementation of state and sectorial programs, national projects assigned to the ministries.
Tokayev tasked new minister of industry and infrastructure development Marat Karabayev to enhance the work to regulate the sphere of geology and subsoil use, develop transport and logistics potential, manufacturing, as well as encourage housing construction.
Zulfiya Suleimenova, newly appointed minister of ecology and natural resources, was tasked with regulating the water policy and developing natural resources, planting and environmental education issues.
Minister of culture and sport Askhat Oralov was assigned to promote tourism, mass sport, and culture.
The President gave an instruction to Gani Beisembayev, minister of enlightenment, to ensure timely realization of the national project ‘Comfortable School’ as well as increase the quality of school and preschool education.
Newly appointed minister of justice Azamat Yeskarayev was tasked to further improve the legislation and legal framework.
In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance to step up the work with citizens and to timely address their problems.
