New deputy governor of Pavlodar region appointed

Aizada Kurmanova has been appointed as the deputy governor of Pavlodar region to supervise the issues of social sphere.
Born in 1970, Aizada Kurmanova is a graduate of the Pavlodar Pedagogical Institute and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University. She started her professional career at a secondary school and in 2002 joined the civil service.
Prior to the recent appointment she was the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and was a member of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.