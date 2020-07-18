New deputy governor of Pavlodar region appointed

Aizada Kurmanova has been appointed as the deputy governor of Pavlodar region to supervise the issues of social sphere.

Born in 1970, Aizada Kurmanova is a graduate of the Pavlodar Pedagogical Institute and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University. She started her professional career at a secondary school and in 2002 joined the civil service.

Prior to the recent appointment she was the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and was a member of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.













