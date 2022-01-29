Система Orphus

New important appointments in Kazakhstan today

27.01.2022, 12:55 1691
New important appointments in Kazakhstan today
New director of KazISS named
 
The Kazakh Head of State appointed Yerkin Tukumov director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the Kazakh President.
 
Yermek Tumukov was born in 1973 in the city of Termez, Uzbekistan.
 
In 1997 he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University. In 2004 he completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.
 
Between 2000 and 2005 he headed the foreign policy department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.
 
In 2007 and 2008 he worked in the Administration of the Kazakh President as the head of the strategic analysis sector of the information and analytical center as well as the head of the sector of international interaction strategies at the Strategic Research and Analysis Center of the Administration of the Kazakh President
 
In January 2010 he was appointed as head of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
In 2018 he served as Consul General in Kazan.
 
In 2019 he was Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.
 
Kazakhstan appoints new permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva
 
By order of the Kazakh Head of State Yerlan Alimbayev has been named new Kazakh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.
 
Yerlan Alimbayev was born on January 6, 1975 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, received his master's degree from the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations.
 
Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
Olga Perepechina named new Vice Speaker of Senate
 
Olga Perepechina has been named new Vice Chairwoman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.
 
Olga Perepechina was born on August 23, 1967, graduated from the Kurgansk Agricultural Institute.
 
From October 17 to the present time, she worked as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, for North Kazakhstan region.
 
Notably, by order of the Head of State Nurlan Abdirov was relieved of his duties as senator due to his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission.
 
Roman Vassilenko named new Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

Roman Vassilenko has been appointed as new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 
Roman Vassilenko was born on August 14, 1972, in the city of Shymkent. He is the graduate of the Military Academy of Economics, Finance and Law of the Armed Forces of Russia.
 
Prior to the appointment he served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.

Source: Kazinform
 
Yerzhan Sadenov appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

26.01.2022, 16:44 10286
Yerzhan Sadenov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
By the order of the Head of State, Sadenov Yerzhan Saparbekovich was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.
 
Police Major General Yerzhan Sadenov was born in 1968 in the village Kuygan, Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region.
 
In 1993 he graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University named after S. Amanzholov, in 1998 - the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
In 1993-1994 - detective of the inter-district operational search department of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
In 1994-1995, he was a senior security officer of the operational search department of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
In 1995-1996, he was the head of the department for combating theft of vehicles of the operational search department at the Internal Affairs Department of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.
 
In 1996, he was appointed head of the department for the disclosure of property crimes and drug addiction of the criminal investigation department of the UGSK in Ust-Kamenogorsk.
 
In 1996-1997 - Deputy Head of the Department of the State Investigative Committee in Serebryansk of the UGSK for the East Kazakhstan region.
 
In 1997-1998, he was the head of the search department of the department for solving crimes against person of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
26.02.1998 - 19.05.1998 - Head of the Department for Particularly Important Cases of the Department for Combating Especially Dangerous Crimes of the Investigative Committee of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
19.05.1998 - 01.07.1998 - he was at the disposal of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
01.07.1998 - 17.02.2000 - head of the department for especially important cases of the Organized Crime Control Department of the Investigative Committee of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
17.02.2000 - 13.02.2004 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Zaisan district of the Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
13.02.2004 - 27.09.2006 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Tarbagatai district of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
27.09.2006 - 02.06.2008 - head of the department for combating the drug business of the Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.
 
02.06.2008 - 05.05.2009 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Ridder.
 
05.05.2009 - 22.08.2009 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Ust-Kamenogorsk.
 
22.08.2009 - 22.01.2013 - First Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Mangistau region.
 
22.01.2013 - 10.03.2015 - Head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
10.03.2015 - 18.03.2015 - Acting Head of the Department of Internal Affairs on Transport.
 
18.03.2015 - 03.06.2016 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs on Transport.
 
03.06.2016 - april 2019 - Head of the Police Department of the Akmola region.
 
From April 24, 2019, he was the head of the Nur-Sultan Police Department.
 
For the successes achieved in official activities, he was repeatedly encouraged by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, awarded with the Order "Aibyn" of 2nd degree (2018), anniversary medals "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Tauelsizdigine 20 zhyl" (2011); "Kazakhstan Konstitutsiyasyna 20 zhyl" (2015), "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Tauelsizdigine 25 zhyl" (2016), firearms of police officers (2017).
 
Kazakh capital to host CICA Summit this autumn

25.01.2022, 17:15 16831
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Chinese Chairman and Central Asian Leaders to take part in the upcoming summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Successful implementation of our ambitious plans is impossible unless the security in the region is in place. Amid the ongoing global turbulences, we could jointly as well as through the creative potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization work on strengthening peace and stability in the center of Eurasia," said the Kazakh President at the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China.


The Head of State pointed to the significant capacity of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

As the current chair, Kazakhstan takes systemic steps to increase the efficiency of the CICA. Transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into an organization for security and development in Asia would enable to raise our collective efforts in countering the current challenges to a qualitatively new level. I'd like to thank you collages for supporting this initiative and invite to take part in the CICA Summit to take place in the Kazakh capital this autumn," said Tokayev.


 
Tokayev addresses Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping at 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit

25.01.2022, 16:07 16906
Tokayev addresses Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping at 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit
Today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our meeting is dated to the truly historic date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China. The history of our relations goes back deep into the past. We truly treasure such a successful experience of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under your authority and productive leadership, distinguished Chairman Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China has made the remarkable progress in its development. The country completely overcame the absolute poverty. The remarkable leap in the economy has been made as well as the science has been elevated to the highest level," said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

 
He went on to note that today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress.
 
The meeting is joined by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
 
U.S. Mission to OSCE makes statement on January unrest in Kazakhstan

25.01.2022, 13:36 16966
United States Mission to OSCE makes statement on January unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
The United States expresses its sincere condolences on the loss of life and injuries sustained during this month's unrest in Kazakhstan. We are pleased to hear that the violence has subsided.
 
We fully support Kazakhstan's sovereignty and independence. We believe in the resilience of Kazakhstan's people and constitutional order and their capacity to rebound from this crisis. As Secretary Blinken said, the United States is committed to our longstanding partnership with Kazakhstan and to supporting the reform goals articulated by your government, which you have just alluded to. Political pluralism and broad participation are effective measures to advance political and economic reforms, to peacefully channel tensions and concerns into collaborative action, the Response to the Address by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi reads.
 
We understand that approximately 10,000 people have been detained. We encourage Kazakhstan's government to provide transparency regarding the detainee population and to differentiate treatment of those who protested peacefully from those who engaged in violence and looting, and to accord due process to all. We call on the government to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the tragic events, ensure fair trials for those accused of crimes in accordance with human rights obligations and commitments, making full use of OSCE instruments available, including ODIHR and other independent institutions. We further reiterate our support for the right of all individuals in Kazakhstan to express and exercise the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression. We encourage constructive dialogue between your government and all peaceful civil society actors. Additionally, we underline the importance of ensuring respect and support of media freedom.
 
Mr. Foreign Minister, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Kazakhstan on critical economic, political, educational, and environmental issues as outlined in President Tokayev's January 11 address to the nation. In that regard, the OSCE field mission in Kazakhstan offers valuable tools for strengthening societal resilience and helping advance these desired reforms, the Response delivered by Ambassador Michael Carpenter to the Permanent Council reads.
 
Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with international community - Kazakh President

24.01.2022, 21:22 23626
Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community. We will continue to strengthen close ties with partners to benefit our country and our people. Our investment policy of open doors also remains consistent," reads the Kazakh President's Twitter post.



 
Kazakh Head of State receives President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan

24.01.2022, 20:26 23706
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for strengthening of mutual cooperation in the trade and economic, industrial and technological spheres, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
Welcoming Rustam Minnikhanov, the Kazakh President noted that Tatarstan takes an important place in the multifaceted relations with the Russian Federation.
 
According to the Kazakh Head of State, Tatarstan leads the subjects of the Russian Federation in terms of economic, industrial and technological cooperation with Kazakhstan. In the 11 months of 2021, the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan stood at $423mln.
 
The good example of such cooperation is the implementation of projects in the engineering industry with the participation of KAMAZ and Tatneft companies worth $1.8mln. Active construction of three plants to produce KAMAZ auto components and Tatneft tires in Kostanay and Karaganda regions is underway.
 
Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan will proceed to create all necessary conditions for comfort work of investors, including Tatar ones.
 
The Kazakh President also informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the realization of major economic reforms and implementation of concrete development programs opening up new opportunities for joint projects with Tatarstan.
 
The Tatar President expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome. He told the Kazakh Head of State about the implementation of a number of investment projects and Tatar businesses' plans for strengthening interaction with Kazakh partners.
 
Kazakh President to join 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit on Jan 25

24.01.2022, 18:12 23786
Kazakh President to join 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit on Jan 25
Images | Depositphotos
On January 25, 2022, President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State's Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 
On January 25, 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The event initiated by the Chinese side is to take place online.
 
The Leaders are to discuss prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation in different spheres between the countries of Central Asia and China.
 
It is expected that the outcome of the event will be a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the Central Asian countries and China].
 
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets with UK Ambassador

21.01.2022, 21:14 39141
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev, held a meeting with Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
 
Kazakhstan-UK relationship was formally established on 19 January 1992, and since then it has grown into a thriving strategic partnership. In honour of the anniversary, Deputy Minister Alimbayev passed on to Ambassador Leach congratulatory messages from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed to Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moreover, Alimbayev passed a letter from the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the Secretary Elizabeth Truss, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the events of the tragic January and the current situation in Kazakhstan. Alimbayev thanked his counterpart for the condolences to the people of Kazakhstan expressed on behalf of the UK Government by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, as well as by Ambassador Kathy Leach.
 
The two sides have reconfirmed their commitment to the further enhancement of the bilateral cooperation on a wide range of priority issues, including the work on early concluding a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.
 
